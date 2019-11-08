Sociall (SCL) Hits Market Cap of $194,451.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 37.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded up 133.8% against the US dollar. One Sociall token can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, FCoin and IDEX. Sociall has a market cap of $194,451.00 and $343.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Sociall

Sociall launched on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

