Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) PT Lowered to GBX 1,711 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,814 ($23.70) to GBX 1,711 ($22.36) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target (down from GBX 1,830 ($23.91)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew to GBX 2,185 ($28.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,678.50 ($21.93).

SN stock opened at GBX 1,657 ($21.65) on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 1,365 ($17.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,815.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,764.25.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Virginia Bottomley purchased 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,939 ($25.34) per share, for a total transaction of £3,897.39 ($5,092.63).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

