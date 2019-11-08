Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.86 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Smart Sand stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.63. 293,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,631. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

SND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $5.00 target price on shares of Smart Sand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.