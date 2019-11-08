Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZZZ. CIBC raised shares of Sleep Country Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.06.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$19.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $712.60 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.47.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$166.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 1.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Solomon sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$58,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$621,705.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

