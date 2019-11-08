Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $51,875.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $51,875.00.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $57,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $52,800.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $56,450.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $62,625.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $60,300.00.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.05. Slack has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Slack and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

