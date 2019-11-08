SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.10

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.12. SJM shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised SJM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised SJM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised SJM from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SJM has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

