Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Zaslav sold 77,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $527,124.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,246 shares in the company, valued at $984,767.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 945,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIRI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.45.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

