Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.74

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.75. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 300 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sino-Global Shipping America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 37.26%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.

About Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

