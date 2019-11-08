Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.74

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.75. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 300 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sino-Global Shipping America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74.
About Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO)
Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.
Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.