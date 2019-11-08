Sigma Planning Corp Sells 288 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $3,484,282.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $412,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,837,960. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $164.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. VMware had a net margin of 66.00% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

