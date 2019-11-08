Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 6,167 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 48.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,276,000 after buying an additional 5,547,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,872,000 after buying an additional 1,677,330 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $23,325,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nucor by 31.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,623,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 392,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 4,741.0% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 393,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 385,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,839.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

