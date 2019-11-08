Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 123.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,996 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 264.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 26.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,268,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,068,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $91.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -113.83 and a beta of 1.14. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $71.56 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 16,678 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $1,770,369.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,830 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,905 in the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

