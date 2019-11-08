Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 59,204,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,565,000 after acquiring an additional 52,011,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605,378 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,496,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after acquiring an additional 437,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,770,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,527,000 after acquiring an additional 995,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $33.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.