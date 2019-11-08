Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in StoneCo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,168,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $251,806,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $77,364,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 103.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 240.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,301 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on StoneCo from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $33.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. StoneCo Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a PE ratio of 103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.52 million for the quarter. StoneCo had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 27.40%. Equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

