Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post sales of $30.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.90 million and the lowest is $30.10 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $29.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $119.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.26 million to $120.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $120.74 million, with estimates ranging from $120.38 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 25.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSRR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $429.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.58%.

In other news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838 shares in the company, valued at $23,271.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $134,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 153,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

