Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SIEGY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Societe Generale raised Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of SIEGY stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $62.74. 180,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.69. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.