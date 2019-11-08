Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.00) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SHL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.92 ($45.26).

ETR SHL opened at €42.50 ($49.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 52-week high of €43.48 ($50.55). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.74.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

