Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.00) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SHL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.92 ($45.26).

ETR SHL opened at €42.50 ($49.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 52-week high of €43.48 ($50.55). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.74.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

