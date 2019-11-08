Sidoti Increases ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Price Target to $103.00

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) had its target price boosted by Sidoti from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Sidoti’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ePlus in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Get ePlus alerts:

Shares of PLUS traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,776. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ePlus has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $99.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.79. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $411.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in ePlus by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 873,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,234,000 after buying an additional 74,020 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 241,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,645,000 after buying an additional 55,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ePlus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.