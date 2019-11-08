Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP)

Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Savannah Petroleum from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mirabaud Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savannah Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

LON:SAVP opened at GBX 25.20 ($0.33) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.81. Savannah Petroleum has a 52-week low of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.90 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $208.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91.

Savannah Petroleum Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. Savannah Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

