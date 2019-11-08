Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.99.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of SHAK traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,934. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.24. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $105.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $2,476,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,010,343.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,919 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,001. 21.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 600.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.