Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shake Shack from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.99.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.98. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $2,476,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,343.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,919 shares of company stock worth $18,057,001 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

