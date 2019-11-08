Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.99.

NYSE SHAK opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $2,476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,343.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Vivian sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $2,478,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,492.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,919 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,169,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 158.2% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 14.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

