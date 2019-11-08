SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Trading Down 5%

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80, approximately 250 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.

About SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF)

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

