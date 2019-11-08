SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,748 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Boston Properties worth $20,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Boston Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Boston Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 230,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Boston Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Boston Properties by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BXP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on Boston Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.54.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $138.34. The company had a trading volume of 370,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,870. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.84 and a twelve month high of $140.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

