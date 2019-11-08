SG Americas Securities LLC Has $49.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 392.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,169,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 931,941 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $49,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 332,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 270,450 shares during the period.

Shares of XRT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,243,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,501. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

