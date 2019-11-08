SG Americas Securities LLC Has $32.74 Million Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $32,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19,864.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,023,000 after buying an additional 1,898,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 141.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,777,000 after purchasing an additional 729,400 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Allstate by 297.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 783,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,633,000 after purchasing an additional 586,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Allstate by 12.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,342,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,631,000 after purchasing an additional 486,897 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $39,602,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.19. 1,374,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average is $102.71. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $109.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Allstate from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

In other Allstate news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $2,994,495.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

