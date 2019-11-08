Sessia Price Up 97.4% This Week (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 97.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Coineal.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $663.71 or 0.07509638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000232 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00015111 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,851,741 tokens. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

