ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) & Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Head to Head Review

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of ServiceNow shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Zuora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ServiceNow and Zuora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 5 24 2 2.90 Zuora 1 1 3 0 2.40

ServiceNow currently has a consensus target price of $290.82, indicating a potential upside of 20.73%. Zuora has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 37.98%. Given Zuora’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zuora is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 1.09% 6.62% 1.87% Zuora -30.81% -47.64% -25.42%

Volatility and Risk

ServiceNow has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zuora has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ServiceNow and Zuora’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $2.61 billion 17.31 -$26.70 million $0.20 1,204.45 Zuora $235.20 million 6.86 -$77.59 million ($0.82) -17.50

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Zuora. Zuora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Zuora on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; IT Asset Management product to automate IT asset lifecycles with workflows; IT business management product suite to manage IT priorities; and enterprise development operations product for developers' toolchain. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; human resources service delivery product; security operations product for security operations management requirements of third-party; governance, risk, and compliance product to create policies and controls; and field service management application. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in industries, such as financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, government, education, and technology. The company sells its products through its direct sales team, as well as through resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

