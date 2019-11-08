Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 million.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,248. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $283.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.