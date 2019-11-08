Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) EVP Steven Beringhause Sells 68,645 Shares of Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) EVP Steven Beringhause sold 68,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,676,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Beringhause also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Steven Beringhause sold 26,483 shares of Sensata Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,341,099.12.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $53.45. 413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,096. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.24 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price target on Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.48.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

