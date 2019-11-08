Senior (LON:SNR) PT Lowered to GBX 165

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.83 ($2.89).

SNR stock opened at GBX 177.40 ($2.32) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 208.41. The company has a market capitalization of $787.67 million and a P/E ratio of 16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 163.60 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 261 ($3.41).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

