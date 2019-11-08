Semafo (TSE:SMF) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF)’s stock price traded down 13.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.40, 2,606,023 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 170% from the average session volume of 963,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.

Several research analysts have commented on SMF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Semafo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Semafo from C$5.80 to C$6.30 in a report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Semafo from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Semafo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sprott Securities upgraded shares of Semafo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.80 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.21.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$180.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Semafo Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

