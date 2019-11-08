Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.17. Select Energy Services posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Select Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTTR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,040. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $828.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.69.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

