SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) vs. Future Healthcare of America (NASDAQ:FUTU) Critical Analysis

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SEI Investments and Future Healthcare of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 0 3 1 0 2.25 Future Healthcare of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEI Investments currently has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.45%. Given SEI Investments’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Future Healthcare of America.

Dividends

SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Future Healthcare of America does not pay a dividend. SEI Investments pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.8% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Future Healthcare of America shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of SEI Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SEI Investments and Future Healthcare of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 29.95% 29.77% 24.69% Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEI Investments and Future Healthcare of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $1.62 billion 5.78 $505.87 million $3.14 19.91 Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Future Healthcare of America.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Future Healthcare of America on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Future Healthcare of America Company Profile

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

