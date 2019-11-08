Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.05

Shares of Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $4.85. Security National Financial shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 13,000 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Security National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $86.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of -0.03.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $68.45 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 113.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

