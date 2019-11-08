Seaport Global Securities Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Neutral

Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KBH. JMP Securities lifted their target price on KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KB Home from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded KB Home from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62. KB Home has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 200,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $7,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,462,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $290,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,643 shares of company stock worth $16,400,943 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.