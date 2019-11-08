Seaport Global Securities Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATSG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of ATSG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. 604,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $25.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,300 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Coretz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

