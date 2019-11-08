SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.01

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $3.00. SeaChange International shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 2,059 shares traded.

SEAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $109.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 159,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 151.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 64.4% during the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 630,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

