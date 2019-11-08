SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NYSE:SE opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.32. SEA has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.76 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 158.33% and a negative net margin of 114.88%. SEA’s revenue was up 132.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SEA will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

