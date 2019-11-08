SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. 1,363,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,364. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

Get SciPlay alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCPL. ValuEngine lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.