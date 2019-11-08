Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 508 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Biegel & Waller LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total transaction of $2,258,600.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,681,364 shares of company stock valued at $867,172,511 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,760,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,776,678. The stock has a market cap of $554.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Barclays cut their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura raised their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

