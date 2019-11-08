Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $971,000 Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in VF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

In other news, General Counsel Laura C. Meagher sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $558,510.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 2,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,021 shares of company stock worth $7,194,376 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.07. 1,682,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,534. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.11. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

