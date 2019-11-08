Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Grows Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379,577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,642,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.97. 3,894,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,614,820. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.18 and a 200 day moving average of $173.34. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,487 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

