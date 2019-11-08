Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.37% and a negative net margin of 165.52%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRPT stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.28. 2,233,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,711. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average is $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.84. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,173,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,737,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Bonney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.74 per share, for a total transaction of $173,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,603.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 35,752 shares of company stock worth $3,940,114 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $201.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $204.00 target price on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

