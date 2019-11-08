Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 10,216 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,493 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $74,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 56,425 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 29,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $144.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,804 shares of company stock worth $46,790,619. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

