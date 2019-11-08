SAP’s (SAP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a $125.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of SAP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.24.

SAP stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.44. The stock had a trading volume of 326,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,278. The stock has a market cap of $159.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. SAP has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.81.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,146,000 after acquiring an additional 173,795 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 524.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,041,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,263 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SAP by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,707,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SAP by 181.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in SAP by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,427,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,342,000 after acquiring an additional 71,681 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

