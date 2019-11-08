Santander Consumer USA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 13,002 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,534% compared to the typical daily volume of 196 call options.

NYSE SC opened at $24.96 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $27.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SC. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 531,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 43,352 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 51.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 233,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 50.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 7.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

