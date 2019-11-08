Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €54.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Basf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.74 ($77.60).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €70.90 ($82.44) on Friday. Basf has a one year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a one year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

