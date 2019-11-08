Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 665 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 60.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 4,615 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.38 per share, with a total value of $500,173.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,861 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,038.89. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,735.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 614,373 shares worth $70,546,895. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.03.

Shares of LLY opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.68. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

