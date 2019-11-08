Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $137.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.23 and a 1-year high of $138.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.21.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

