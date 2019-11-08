Sandy Spring Bank Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.72 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $101.77 and a 12 month high of $108.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.48.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

